Henderson (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Henderson sustained a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Rams and was a non-participant in practice Wednesday. The third-year cornerback worked his way back in a limited fashion Thursday, and he'll have one more practice to clear protocols before this coming Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Henderson has recorded 21 tackles and a pass defended while lining up alongside Donte Jackson (ankle) and Jaycee Horn (ribs) through six weeks, though he could see increased usage if either of these two are sidelined against the Buccaneers.