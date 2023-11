Henderson (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

The 2020 first-round pick seems to be trending in the wrong direction to play this weekend, as he's gone from limited participation in Wednesday's practice to a DNP on Thursday. Henderson will likely carry an injury designation into Sunday, and if he's unable to suit up for the second consecutive game, Dicaprio Bootle and Troy Hill are expected to see more snaps on the Panthers' defense.