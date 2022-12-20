Henderson (ankle) was a full participant at practice Tuesday ahead of Saturday's game versus Detroit, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Henderson was forced out of Carolina's loss versus Pittsburgh in Week 15 with an ankle injury, but it apparently wasn't severe, as he appears to be on track to play again in Week 16. He'll probably step back in as the Panthers' second boundary corner across from Jaycee Horn on Saturday.
