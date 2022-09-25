site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-cj-henderson-makes-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Makes return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Henderson (neck) returned to Sunday's contest against the Saints, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Henderson left during the second half of Sunday's contest against New Orleans, but he's since returned to the game along with fellow cornerback Donte Jackson, who was also dealing with a neck issue.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read