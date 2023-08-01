Henderson (groin) was absent from Panthers camp Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 2020 first-round pick has missed time after tweaking his groin Monday. Henderson was traded to Carolina from Jacksonville in 2021 for a fifth-round pick and the Panthers were not willing to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. Though the Florida product has had a rocky start to his NFL career, he's still slated to start at corner ahead of the coming season.