Panthers' CJ Henderson: Not playing Sunday
Henderson (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars.
Henderson was also a healthy scratch in Week 16 after seeing his role decrease the last few weeks. His last chance to suit up with Carolina will be in the regular season finale in Week 18.
