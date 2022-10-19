site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-cj-henderson-not-practicing-wednesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Not practicing Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2022
at
3:49 pm ET
•
1 min read
Henderson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Henderson suffered the concussion during Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Rams and will have to clear the league's protocols before returning to game action. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the
Panthers need to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read