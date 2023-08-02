Henderson (groin) is back to work after missing Tuesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Henderson is set to participate at FanFest, which the Panthers are hosting Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium. Thus, it looks like his absence at Tuesday's practice was just an exercise of caution.
More News
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Misses camp practice•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Fifth-year option not picked up•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Logs full practice Tuesday•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Exits versus Pittsburgh•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Reaches career-high 10 tackles•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Set to take over starting role•