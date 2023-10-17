Henderson recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and defended a pass during Carolina's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Henderson set a new season high for tackles while also tying for the most on the team Sunday along with Frankie Luvu. The 2020 first-round pick currently has 29 tackles (25 solo) through the start of the campaign and is on pace to set a new career high for himself.
