Henderson (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Henderson exited during the second half of Sunday's contest against New Orleans, and he's currently listed as questionable to return, along with fellow cornerback Donte Jackson. While the two secondary mates remain absent, Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor and Stantley Thomas-Oliver should take on an expanded role in the meantime.