Henderson recorded 10 tackles during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Ravens.
Henderson set a new career-best 10 stops Sunday against Baltimore, while his previous career high was eight tackles on two separate occasions. With both of fellow cornerbacks Donte Jackson (Achilles) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) currently on injured reserve, the 24-year-old is expected to play a prominent role in Carolina's secondary moving forward. The Panthers' next matchup comes Sunday versus the Broncos.
