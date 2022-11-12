Henderson is expected to move into a move into a starting role for the remainder of the season after Donte Jackson was diagnosed with a torn Achilles' tendon Friday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Henderson has played 20 games with the Panthers since being traded from Jacksonville in Week 4 of 2021, and he'll step up into a much bigger role while Henderson recovers from this injury sustained during Thursday's win over Atlanta. The 2020 first-round pick logged 370 defensive snaps while playing every game so far this season, and he should slot in opposite fellow starting cornerback Jaycee Horn beginning with Carolina's next game against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 20. Henderson collected 34 tackles, three passes defended and an interception over Carolina's first 10 games.