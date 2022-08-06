Henderson avoided serious injury after he rolled his ankle during Friday's practice, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

It's unclear how much time Henderson will miss, but head coach Matt Rhule didn't express too much concern about the injury. The 23-year-old defender was traded to Carolina at the beginning of last season after he played just 10 games for Jacksonville. Henderson is currently listed as the No. 3 option at cornerback behind Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn, but should continue producing as he recorded 31 tackles and two passes defensed in 10 games a year ago for the Panthers.