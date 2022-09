Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Henderson, who missed time during Sunday's win over the Saints with a neck issue, should be good to go heading into Week 3, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Henderson briefly left Sunday's game due to the neck issue, but he returned and played a season-high 49 snaps. Rhule's comment's are encouraging, but the Panthers' injury report should provide further clarity on Henderson's availability for Week 3.