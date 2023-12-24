Henderson (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Packers.
Henderson has seen his role decrease since returning from a three-week absence due to a concussion suffered in Week 9. The veteran cornerback has played just six snaps on defense over the last two weeks while chipping in on special teams. He'll work to get back in the fold Week 17 against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Will suit up at Tampa•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Doubtful despite two full practices•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Getting closer to return•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Won't play vs. Cowboys•
-
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Logs DNP on Thursday•