Henderson will start Monday's matchup against the Saints, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
With Jaycee Horn (hamstring) on injured reserve, Henderson will start opposite Donte Jackson. Henderson recorded three tackles across 31 snaps in Week 1, but he figures to see an uptick in production versus New Orleans.
