Henderson has cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Henderson has been sidelined for the Panthers' last three games due to a concussion he sustained in Week 9 versus the Colts, but he's finally ready to return to action in Week 13. He projects to step in as a starter at cornerback across from Donte Jackson unless Jaycee Horn (hamstring) also comes back Sunday.