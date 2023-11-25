Henderson (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Henderson sustained the concussion in Week 9 against the Colts. He was able to log two full practices leading up to Week 12, but he was unable to pass the league's five-step concussion protocol. Henderson will look to make his return in Week 13 against the Buccaneers in an NFC South divisional matchup.
