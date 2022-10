Henderson (concussion protocol) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest versus the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Henderson amassed five tackles before leaving Sunday's matchup against the Rams with concussion symptoms. With both of fellow cornerbacks Donte Jackson (ankle) and Jaycee Horn (ribs) nursing injuries of their own, the Panthers are currently left with Keith Taylor and Tae Hayes as the only healthy cornerbacks for the rest of the afternoon.