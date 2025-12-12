Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cherelus (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.
Cherelus suffered a concussion in Week 12 against the 49ers that caused him to miss Week 13. The 26-year-old opened the week as a limited participant after having a chance to rest over the Panthers' bye week. The third-year pro was on track to return after two straight full practices and now officially cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Cherelus will continue to handle rotational duties at interior linebacker in his return.
