Cherelus (calf) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kaye observed that Cherelus was present in the facility for Tuesday's session but was only seen watching in a walking boot. The linebacker's presence around preparations for Saturday's divisional game with the Buccaneers should be a positive sign for his availability, but he will need to get on the field in one of the next two practices if he hopes to dodge an injury designation and suit up for Week 18.