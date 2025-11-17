Cherelus tallied 10 total tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

With Trevin Wallace (shoulder) sidelined for the Week 11 win, Cherelus started in the Panthers' linebacker corps and made the most of his opportunity. He tied Christian Rozeboom for the second-most tackles on Carolina's defense, trailing Tre'von Moehrig's 11-stop performance. Wallace is currently labeled as week-to-week, so there's a chance Cherelus remains one of the Panthers' starting inside linebackers in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.