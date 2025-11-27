default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cherelus (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Cherelus sustained a concussion in Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers, so his inability to practice Wednesday was expected. The linebacker will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Week 13, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's game against the Rams.

More News