Cherelus (calf/ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old from Alcorn State sustained ankle and calf injuries during the Week 17 loss to the Seahawks and didn't practice throughout the week, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Saturday. Cherelus had been filling in for the injured Trevin Wallace (shoulder, IR) in Carolina's linebacker corps, recording 32 total tackles and one pass defensed over 14 appearances this season. While Cherelus is out in Week 18, expect Bam Martin-Scott to start alongside Christian Rozeboom.