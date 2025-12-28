Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cherelus is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a calf injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Cherelus appeared to sustain the injury late in the second quarter, and he's being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Bam Martin-Scott will see more snaps on defense for as long as Cherelus is out of the game.
More News
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Set for Week 16 start•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Still in protocol, practices fully•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Ruled out against 49ers•