Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Ready for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cherelus (calf/ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Cherelus was unable to play Week 18, but he appears fully on track for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Rams. Across 14 regular-season appearances in 2025, Cherelus tallied a career-high 32 tackles (14 solo) and one pass defensed.
