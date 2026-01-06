Cherelus (calf/ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cherelus was unable to play Week 18, but he appears fully on track for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Rams. Across 14 regular-season appearances in 2025, Cherelus tallied a career-high 32 tackles (14 solo) and one pass defensed.