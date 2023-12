Cherelus (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Cherelus will now be able to practice with the team before needing to be added to the 53-man roster to play in a game. Typically a player would have a 21-day window to do so, but considering there are less than three weeks left in the season, it's likely the Panthers expect Cherelus to be able to suit up in Week 16 or 17.