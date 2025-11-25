default-cbs-image
Cherelus won't return to Monday's game against the 49ers after suffering a concussion, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cherelus had seen an increased role with both Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and Christian Rozeboom (hip) inactive. However, his absence further depletes Carolina's linebacker corps, which won't bode well for the unit's ability to slow down Christian McCaffrey in the second half.

