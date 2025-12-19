Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Set for Week 16 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cherelus will start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Cherelus will make a spot start at inside linebacker in Trevin Wallace's (shoulder) absence. In 12 appearances (two starts) this season, Cherelus has 24 tackles (eight solo).
More News
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Still in protocol, practices fully•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Ruled out against 49ers•
-
Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Impresses in starting role•