Cherelus (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Dave Canales has stated that Cherelus is on track to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Saints, but he still needs to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol, the final step of which involves being evaluated by an independent neurologist. Once he is fully cleared, Cherelus will resume handling a rotational role at interior linebacker for the Panthers.