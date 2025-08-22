Cherelus suited up for Carolina's 19-10 preseason loss to the Steelers on Thursday, Kassidy Hill and Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site report.

Cherelus played 17 defensive snaps during Thursday's preseason finale, so it looks like he's fully recovered from the groin injury that forced him to sit out Carolina's prior exhibition matchup against Houston. He's expected to contribute on special teams while handling a depth role on defense this season.