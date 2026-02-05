Cherelus posted 32 tackles (14 solo) and a pass defended across 14 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign.

Cherelus racked up a career-high 32 tackles despite missing three games due to injuries. The 26-year-old was most productive toward the end of the season after taking over as one of the Panthers' starting inside linebackers in December following Trevin Wallace's placement on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Cherelus is now set to become a free agent this offseason.