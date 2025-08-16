Cherelus (groin) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cherelus missed the Panthers' preseason opener against the Browns due to a groin injury, and the issue will keep him out of Saturday's contest as well. The third-year inside linebacker is competing for a depth spot on the 53-man roster, and if he doesn't play Saturday, he'll work on being available for Carolina's preseason finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday. Cherelus played in 13 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2024 and logged 28 tackles (13 solo) while splitting his snaps between defense and special teams.