Cherelus (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker out of Alcorn State has appeared in all of Carolina's last six games, but he now seems to be dealing with a knee injury that will hold him out of Sunday's contest. Cherelus has played strictly on special teams for the Panthers this year, failing to record a single stat.