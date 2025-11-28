Cherelus (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Alcorn State product sustained a concussion in the Week 12 loss to the 49ers and was not able to clear protocol in time to play Sunday. While Cherelus is sidelined in Week 13, expect Trevin Wallace and Krys Barnes to operate as the Panthers' top inside linebackers.