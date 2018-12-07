Jones is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns due to an illness.

Jones was a non-participant at practice throughout the week, but the undisclosed illness apparently isn't serious enough to rule him out just yet. The 31-year-old has played only 12 defensive snaps since Eric Reid debuted with the Panthers in Week 5, so the defense is unlikely to be impacted should he be unable to suit up.

