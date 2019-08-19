Panthers' Colin Jones: Sitting out practice
Jones isn't practicing Monday due to an ankle/lower leg injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Jones was seen sporting a compression sleeve on his ankle and calf. The 31-year-old has been a heavy special-teams contributor since joining the Panthers in 2012 is figures to play a similar role this season.
