Panthers' Colin Jones: Will serve secondary role
Jones will serve a secondary role at free safety following the acquisition of Eric Reid, brendan reports.
Reid was named the starter ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, but coach Ron Rivera said Jones and Rashaan Gaulden should remain involved on defense. The 31-year-old is likely to remain in a reserve role as long as Reid and Mike Adams remain healthy.
