Panthers' Colin Thompson: Catches first touchdown
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thompson scored a seven-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
Thompson opened the scoring by finding the end zone on the first reception of his career. With that being the only catch he's made thus far, however, Thompson remains far off fantasy radars.
