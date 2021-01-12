Thompson finished the 2020 season with one catch on two targets for seven yards and a touchdown in 15 games played.

Thompson, a rookie out of Temple, scored in Week 10 versus the Buccaneers on the only catch of his career thus far. After playing under Panthers coach Matt Rhule in college, Thompson's ability as a blocker and special teamer was recently rewarded with a one-year extension, which will likely keep him in a similar role next season.