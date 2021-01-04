site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-colin-thompson-reaches-one-year-extension | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Colin Thompson: Reaches one-year extension
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Panthers signed Thompson to a one-year contract extension Monday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.
Thompson played in 15 games for the Panthers in 2020. The 27-year-old mostly contributed as a blocker, as he caught just one pass -- a seven-yard touchdown.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read