Bullock (quadriceps) exited Thursday's 27-19 loss to Green Bay and did not return, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Bullock started in place of Damien Lewis (knee), who was ruled out after being injured in the Week 7 meeting with Tampa Bay. The loss of Lewis was already a tough blow for the Panthers' offensive line, but things got even worse after Bullock exited the contest due to a quad contusion. It's unknown if Bullock or Lewis will be available when Carolina meets the Broncos in Week 9. However, if neither of them can suit up, Jake Curhan, who was elevated from the practice squad Thursday and replaced Bullock during the game, may need to step up once again.