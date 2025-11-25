Thornton (ankle) was spotted in a cast and on crutches after Monday night's 20-9 loss to the 49ers, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Thornton sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter, and he was unable to return to the field as a result. Considering the fact that he required a cast for the injury, it seems as if he suffered something significant. With Jaycee Horn (concussion) also exiting the game early, Carolina could be thin at cornerback in its Week 13 matchup with the Rams.