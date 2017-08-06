Elder (knee) is expected to miss an extended period of time, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Elder's knee injury seems to be lingering longer than the 22-year-old can afford. Coach Ron Rivera declined to say whether or not Elder would play in any of the team's upcoming preseason games which doesn't bode well for him from a job security standpoint. As it currently stands, Elder projects to function as a depth secondary player, but an extended absence from the field could move him down in the pecking order.