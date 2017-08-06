Panthers' Corn Elder: Expected to be sidelined for extended period
Elder (knee) is expected to miss an extended period of time, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Elder's knee injury seems to be lingering longer than the 22-year-old can afford. Coach Ron Rivera declined to say whether or not Elder would play in any of the team's upcoming preseason games which doesn't bode well for him from a job security standpoint. As it currently stands, Elder projects to function as a depth secondary player, but an extended absence from the field could move him down in the pecking order.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...