Panthers' Corn Elder: Gets reps on the outside
Elder saw reps both in the slot and outside on Thursday, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Elder looks the part of a slot corner, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing in at 185 pounds, but he's looking to show he can be more versatile than that. A fifth-round pick in last year's draft, Elder will be looking to show he can be a plug and play corner for Carolina in order to hang on to a depth role in the team's secondary.
