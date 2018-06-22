Corn (knee) has participated in offseason workouts this spring but is still regaining full strength in his right knee, Tom Sorenson of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Elder is bouncing back from a stress fracture in his patella, which required surgery in October and forced the cornerback to spend his entire rookie season on injured reserve. When healthy, the 2017 fifth-rounder is expected to compete for the top nickelback job in Carolina.

