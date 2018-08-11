Panthers' Corn Elder: Not at practice Saturday
Elder is not at Saturday's practice session, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Elder has seen reps both in the slot and outside at cornerback this preseason, eyeing some playing time during the regular season. His absence from the field Saturday marks a minor bump in the road, but the reason behind it hasn't been revealed.
