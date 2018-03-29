Panthers' Corn Elder: On track for OTAs
Elder (knee) is on schedule with his recovery and expected back for Offseason Team Activities, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Elder saw his rookie year end before it started, being placed on season ending injured reserve with a patella stress fracture ahead of Week 1. The fifth-round pick in 2017 faced stiff competition for any significant role on the defense prior to his injury. Now that he'll be back and healthy entering offseason team activities he'll have a chance to earn a roster spot and as much as a backup secondary role on the defense.
