Elder missed Friday's practice due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against the Saints.

Elder's status for for Week 17 will likely depend on how he is feeling during warmups. Primarily a special teams contributor, his absence or availability is unlikely to have much of an impact.

