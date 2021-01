Elder finished the 2020 season with 40 tackles (28 solo), three passes defended and one fumble forced in 16 games.

Elder entered the campaign with just three career tackles, so 2020 easily marked his best professional season. Although his production was still modest, Elder played nearly 40 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps, trailing only Rasul Douglas and Donte Jackson among cornerbacks. It'll be interesting to see if he returns to the Panthers as a restricted free agent this offseason.